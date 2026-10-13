Al-Shifa Polyclinic fined for illegal medical waste dumping

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Municipal authorities in Bengaluru have cracked down hard on environmental violations, slapping a hefty penalty of 15,000 on Al-Shifa Polyclinic for illegally dumping hazardous biomedical waste and mixed garbage along a public roadside in the Ejipura locality. The punitive action followed a rigorous early morning inspection conducted by a dedicated team of Junior Health Inspectors representing the Bengaluru South City Corporation. During their patrol along Srinivagilu and Mangammanapalya Main Road within the BTM Layout division, inspectors discovered discarded medicine packages, infectious medical items, and general garbage carelessly strewn across a public walkway. Acting on the discovery, sanitation officers meticulously examined the discarded debris, uncovering prescription slips and clinical documents bearing the name and details of Al-Shifa Polyclinic, situated nearby on Mangammanapalya Main Road. Officials confirmed that the clinic had blatantly violated established Solid Waste Management protocols and failed to comply with mandatory Bulk Waste Generator regulations. The fine was levied and collected on the spot. Following the penalty, municipal health inspectors engaged directly with the clinic's medical practitioners and administrative staff. Officials delivered stern warnings and educational guidance, emphasizing that hazardous medical refuse poses a severe threat to public health and urban sanitation. The clinic was instructed to partner exclusively with authorized waste disposal agencies for the safe, scientific destruction of clinical materials rather than resorting to illegal roadside dumping. South City Corporation Commissioner Sri K. N. Ramesh issued a sweeping warning to all hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and commercial businesses across the metropolitan area. Commissioner Ramesh announced that civic bodies will intensify unannounced inspections and enforce severe legal penalties, including heavy fines and potential trade license revocations, against any establishment caught compromising public safety through improper waste disposal. Municipal teams remain on high alert to ensure strict compliance with environmental protection laws.