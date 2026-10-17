AIADMK marks 55th year amid growing internal divisions

CHENNAI The All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) entered its 55th year of political service on Saturday, with General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami leading Foundation Day celebrations at the party headquarters in Royapettah. However, several dissident leaders stayed away, highlighting continuing divisions following the party’s defeat in the April 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Palaniswami hoisted the party flag and paid floral tributes to the statues of party founder M G Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Hundreds of party workers and senior leaders, including K P Munusamy, C Ponnaiyan, M Thambidurai and B Valarmathi, attended the event. Palaniswami also distributed sweets to cadres. Senior leaders S P Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam, P Thangamani and Natham Viswanathan, along with their supporters, skipped the celebrations. The leaders, who voted in favour of the TVK government during the May 13 floor test, have demanded organisational changes and discussions on the reasons behind the electoral defeat. Palaniswami had earlier removed several dissident leaders from key party positions. Addressing party workers, Palaniswami expressed confidence that the AIADMK would overcome its challenges and return to power. Meanwhile, Shanmugam called for talks within the leadership, saying he wanted the party to regain strength and restore the government associated with Jayalalithaa. He stressed that he had no personal agenda and supported efforts to unite the party. Founded by M G Ramachandran in 1972, the AIADMK has suffered successive electoral setbacks, including defeats in 2021 and 2026. Its crisis deepened after former party legislators won recent by-elections on the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s symbol. As the party begins its 55th year, Palaniswami has urged cadres to remain united and confront political challenges through democratic means.