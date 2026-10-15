AI cameras deployed to clear garbage in South B’luru

BENGALURU In a major technological leap toward automated urban governance, Bengaluru South City Corporation has officially integrated artificial intelligence into its municipal operations to detect, track, and resolve civic grievances. Spearheaded by Corporation Commissioner K. N. Ramesh, the civic body has launched a targeted initiative deploying AI-enabled camera systems to tackle persistent urban challenges, beginning with a strict 10-day deadline for field personnel to clear all garbage black spots and waste-related tickets identified during an extensive pilot survey. The transformative municipal initiative has been rolled out in strategic collaboration with Chitragupt Urban Technologies Private Limited. Over the past month, the pilot project executed a comprehensive infrastructural survey covering 150 kilometers out of a total 311 kilometers of arterial and sub-arterial roads within the South Zone jurisdiction. The survey utilized specialized vehicles equipped with advanced AI cameras that autonomously mapped and recorded urban decay indices as they traversed the city streets. Without human intervention, the system successfully identified and cataloged a wide array of civic infractions, including dangerous roadway potholes, illegal footpath encroachments, scattered construction debris, unauthorized optical fiber cables, and unsightly garbage black spots. Each detected irregularity was automatically logged and assigned a unique problem ticket number, creating a centralized, data-driven inventory of localized civic bottlenecks. To streamline the operational workflow and ensure accountability on the ground, the civic body has introduced the custom-built "Anveshak" mobile application. Designed specifically to manage the resolution of waste-related tickets, the app serves as a real-time digital dashboard for Junior Health Inspectors and municipal Marshals. During a special orientation workshop held at the Corporation office for Marshals and health personnel, technical representatives from Chitragupt Urban Technologies demonstrated the app's rigorous compliance mechanisms. Under the new protocol, municipal personnel must log onto the app's dashboard, review assigned grievances, and visit the exact coordinates to execute remedial action. Crucially, closing a ticket requires strict adherence to digital verification: field officers can only resolve and close a ticket by uploading a geo-tagged, time-stamped photograph captured within a maximum radius of 50 meters of the flagged location. This fail-safe mechanism eliminates fraudulent closures and ensures physical ground-truthing for every reported issue. Out of 2,000 total tickets generated during the initial AI survey, approximately 1,000 pertain exclusively to accumulated solid waste and unauthorized garbage black spots. Addressing municipal personnel during the workshop, Commissioner K. N. Ramesh issued a stern directive ordering field teams to completely clear and resolve all 1,000 waste-related tickets within a strict 10-day window.