Advocates launch second phase of protest on Oct 12

Shivamogga The second phase of the agitation demanding a High Court circuit bench in Shivamogga for the convenience of people in Central Karnataka will begin on October 12, District Advocates' Association president Raghavendra announced. Speaking at a press conference at the Shivamogga Press Trust on Saturday, Raghavendra said around 49 organisations, including political parties and various associations that had supported the earlier protest, had pledged their support for the next phase of the movement. He described the formation of a three-judge committee to examine the possibility of establishing a circuit bench in Mangaluru as a temporary measure that did not address the demands of Central Karnataka. He insisted that Shivamogga should not be clubbed with Mangaluru for the purpose of establishing the bench. As part of the second phase, advocates' associations will organise protests and satyagrahas in front of their respective taluk advocates' bhavans. Similar demonstrations were earlier held in front of the Shivamogga District Advocates' Bhavan. Raghavendra said the agitation had resulted in the formation of a three-member committee to examine the issue. The committee could visit Shivamogga at any time, he said, urging the public to understand the demand and explain the need for a circuit bench when the members arrive. He also recalled that the demand for a High Court circuit bench in Shivamogga was first raised at a lawyers' conference held in the district in 1950. The press conference was attended by BJP district president N. Jagadish, Congress district president H.C. Yogish, JD(S) district president Ramakrishna, District Industrial Association president Gopinath, Press Trust president N. Manjunatha, Working Journalists' Association district president Vaidyanatha, advocate K.P. Sripal, and other prominent figures, including Deepak Singh, Kantaraj, Jagadish and Vidyarani. The advocates said the movement would continue until their demand for a circuit bench in Shivamogga was addressed. “Shivamogga had a sufficient number of cases to justify setting up a circuit bench in the district. Maintained that establishing the facility in Shivamogga would make access to justice more convenient for people across Central Karnataka. Raghavendra, District Advocates' Association president” Shivamogga circuit bench demand Advocates in Shivamogga are protesting against clubbing their district with Mangaluru for a circuit bench. Rejecting a three-judge committee as a temporary fix, they demand an independent circuit bench in Shivamogga, urging public support during upcoming demonstrations.