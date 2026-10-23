Adugodi police reunite missing elderly man with son

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Adugodi police safely reunited 78-year-old Bhimappa with his son, Nagaraj, after he was found wandering alone and unable to remember his address. A house owner on 5th Main in Wilson Garden noticed Bhimappa knocking on nearby doors around 1:33 am and alerted the Namma 112 helpline. ASI Somashekar H. and AHC Vital reached the spot promptly and made inquiries to identify him. They later traced Nagaraj, who confirmed the elderly man was his father. After verification, police handed Bhimappa over to his son, highlighting the importance of public awareness and prompt emergency response.