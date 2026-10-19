Action against anyone found guilty in sting operation case’

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI Home Minister Priyank Kharge has said a scientific investigation will be conducted into the alleged sting operation controversy and that action will be taken against anyone found guilty, irrespective of political affiliation. Addressing a press conference, Kharge strongly objected to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's allegations against him and his family, challenging him to make the supporting evidence public. He said, Kumaraswamy should distribute pamphlets containing the alleged evidence to the public instead of repeatedly making accusations against his family. The investigating agencies are available to him as well, Kharge said, questioning how an investigation could be opposed whenever allegations were made against someone. He also defended the police action against Kumaraswamy's supporters, saying that detaining people for questioning as part of an investigation could not be objected to without examining the circumstances. Responding to Kumaraswamy's reported reference to him as a well-off Dalit, Kharge questioned why some people appeared uncomfortable with Dalits achieving economic and political success. He remarked that those who describe themselves as champions of the soil could become film producers, directors, actors and real estate entrepreneurs, and lead luxurious lifestyles, but questioned whether the same people were uncomfortable when Dalits wore suits, spoke English and rose to prominent positions. Should Dalits not become Home Ministers. Should they not become economically strong, he asked, asserting that Dalits had the right to achieve success and occupy high positions through their abilities. Kharge said, his family was self-respecting and reiterated that those making allegations against them should produce evidence to substantiate their claims. He also questioned Kumaraswamy's political position towards Siddaramaiah, asking people to recall the remarks he had made against Siddaramaiah when the latter was Chief Minister earlier. Kharge questioned the political motives behind Kumaraswamy's present expressions of support for Siddaramaiah. Kharge praised the Karnataka Police for their functioning and said the department was taking the necessary steps in connection with cases under investigation.