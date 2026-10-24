ABVP seeks director's suspension over exam malpractice

CH NEWS, Shivamogga Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a protest outside the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) regional examination centre in Shivamogga on Saturday, demanding the suspension of the Regional Director and a fresh examination for students affected by alleged malpractice. The protesters alleged that students were allowed to use mobile phones and textbooks during examinations in exchange for payments of around ₹21,000 per subject. They claimed that money was collected through digital payment platforms, including PhonePe and Google Pay. According to the allegations, students who paid the amount were permitted to engage in malpractice on a designated floor, while others were made to write their examinations under strict supervision. The protesters claimed that arrangements were made for around 70 to 100 students to engage in malpractice on that floor every day. The ABVP said such alleged irregularities disadvantaged honest students and undermined the credibility of the university's examination system. It demanded the immediate suspension of the Regional Director and other officials concerned pending an impartial investigation. The protesters also sought a high-level inquiry into the alleged collection of money, facilitation of malpractice and lapses in examination supervision. They called for the preservation and examination of CCTV footage, room allocation records, attendance registers, staff duty rosters and digital payment records. The organisation further demanded that affected examinations be conducted again without charging students any additional fees. It urged the university to take disciplinary and legal action against those found responsible and make the investigation findings public. The activists warned that they would continue their democratic protest if the authorities failed to take appropriate action. The protest intensified when the demonstrators insisted that they would not leave the venue until the Deputy Commissioner arrived. Police subsequently took the ABVP activists into custody. The allegations are yet to be established through an independent investigation.