AAP MLA accuses BJP of horse-trading, seeks stricter law

CH NEWS BIDAR Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Anil Jha has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engineering defections to destabilise opposition parties and governments, urging opposition parties to unite and press for stricter anti-defection legislation in Parliament. Addressing the media in Bidar, Jha alleged that political manoeuvres were being used to weaken the Congress and other opposition parties. He referred to splits in the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, as well as political developments involving the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Biju Janata Dal in Odisha. Claiming that around 25 MLAs could be targeted in the latest developments, Jha proposed that legislators elected on party tickets be barred from switching parties for five years. He also called for a 10-year ban on contesting elections for those who defect. Jha questioned the BJP’s financial growth, alleging that its assets had increased around 3,500 times over the past 12 years. He claimed the party’s bank balance had risen from approximately Rs 80 crore in 2011-12 to more than Rs 14,000 crore and demanded transparency about the sources of its funds. He accused the BJP of using its financial strength to engineer defections while, he alleged, failing to show comparable concern for public services such as schools and hospitals. Referring to the arrest of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and his own recent arrest, Jha compared the situation to the Emergency, when several opposition leaders, including BJP leaders, were imprisoned. He alleged that action against opposition leaders was intended to discourage dissent and public protests. Jha also criticised the reported proposal to shift protests from Jantar Mantar to Burari, around 30 km away, arguing that the relocation would make demonstrations less accessible. Recalling earlier protest venues, including the Boat Club and areas near Rashtrapati Bhavan, he said democratic governments should facilitate peaceful demonstrations rather than restrict them. He warned that governments risked facing public backlash if they ignored people’s concerns and urged the Centre to uphold constitutional values and democratic freedoms. Jha further demanded an investigation into the assets of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his family members and called for the CEC’s removal from office.