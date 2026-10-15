4 suspected illegal immigrants found

CH NEWS, KODAGU Another case of illegal immigrants has come to light in district. Four people working as plantation labourers in Kottigeri under Balele Gram Panchayat in Ponnampet taluk of South Kodagu have been traced by members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike and Auto Drivers Association and handed them over to the police. The four who were found include a husband and wife and two children. The organisations said that they claimed to have come to India through a broker in West Bengal. In this context, there has been a demand for a thorough investigation into the background, identity cards and other documents of the four. The issue of illegal immigrants being found in district has come to the fore again. The incident took place in Kottigeri under Balele Gram Panchayat in Ponnampet taluk of South Kodagu. It is learnt that the four people who were working as labourers in a plantation here were found by members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike and the Auto Drivers’ Association and handed over to the police. The four people found include a husband, wife and two children. The organisations said they claimed to have come to India through a broker in West Bengal. Further, information has also been received that a two-wheeler registered in Bangalore was found with the four. However, for what purpose did they come to Kodagu. Are their identity and documents genuine? What is their background? Many questions have arisen now. The police should conduct a thorough investigation into this case. Hindu organizations have demanded that the background, identity documents and the purpose of their visit to the district be examined. Meanwhile, the leaders of the organisations have alleged that despite providing information about illegal immigrants for many years, no appropriate action has been taken. They have also raised questions about the functioning of the police department's intelligence system. They have demanded that the concerned authorities take appropriate action regarding the detection of illegal immigrants and internal security in the district. Overall, the case of four suspected immigrants found in Kottigeri has drawn attention, and more information about their background and documents needs to be revealed through police investigation.