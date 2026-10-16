4 new industrial projects worth Rs 13.98 cr approved

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI Four new industrial projects involving an investment of Rs 13.98 crore have been approved at the District-Level Single Window Clearance Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Ikram Sharif at the DC’s office. The projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 269 people. The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to work proactively to create a favourable environment for industrial investment in the district.At the meeting, the committee approved the allotment of the ground floor of a plug-and-play building constructed under the TIES scheme in the second phase of the Nandur-Kesaratagi Industrial Estate to Shahi Exports Pvt. Ltd. The facility will help the company train and recruit workers for its proposed readymade garment manufacturing unit. The company has already been allotted 16 acres of land in the third phase of the Nandur-Kesaratagi Industrial Estate for the unit, which is expected to generate around 2,000 jobs. The first floor of the same building has been allotted to Karnataka Innovation and Technology Services (KITS) to support emerging entrepreneurs. The committee also examined 10 cases related to changes in manufacturing activities and approved the proposed changes. The Deputy Commissioner directed Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) officials to take strict action to cancel, within one month and as per rules, industrial plots that have remained vacant for years despite being allotted for setting up industries. A survey has been conducted to identify such unused plots in various industrial areas across the district. The DC instructed officials to reallot the cancelled plots to interested new entrepreneurs to encourage fresh investment and ensure effective utilisation of industrial land. To address the long-standing water shortage faced by industries, a project has been undertaken to supply 20 million litres of water per day (MLD) from the Bennethora reservoir to industrial units across the district. The project will cover nine KIADB industrial areas, including the first, second and third phases of Kapnoor and the first and second phases of Nandur-Kesaratagi, along with four industrial estates developed by the Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC). The industrial areas, spread across 1,919.21 acres, house approximately 1,272 industrial units. The Rs 118-crore project is being implemented by KIADB. Joint Director of the District Industries Centre Abdul Azeem, officials Rupali, Nalini and Zafar Ansari, district-level officers from various departments, and representatives of industrial associations were present at the meeting.