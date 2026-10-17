3,500 Drones Paint a Magical Canvas in the Mysuru Sky

Mysuru Thousands of sparkling lights twinkled across the dark sky, transforming it into a magnificent canvas of ever-changing colours and captivating shapes. A majestic peacock spread its feathers, a lion emerged in all its glory, Goddess Chamundeshwari appeared in divine splendour, and the iconic golden howdah came alive in a breathtaking spectacle. The mesmerising display by 3,500 drones added a spectacular new dimension to the grandeur of Mysuru Dasara. The spectacular drone show, held at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap on Saturday night, offered a stunning blend of Karnataka’s art, culture and heritage with cutting-edge technology. As 3,500 drones soared into the sky simultaneously, their colourful LED lights created 12 distinct formations, leaving the vast gathering of spectators spellbound. Giving a contemporary technological twist to the traditional splendour of Dasara, the show opened with a formation featuring Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar welcoming people to the festivities. One dazzling formation followed another, keeping the audience captivated with a succession of visual wonders. The galaxy, a proud Indian soldier, a vibrant butterfly, the national bird peacock and the king of the jungle, the lion, were among the major attractions. Particular attention was drawn to the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC)'s attempt to create another Guinness World Record through the formation of the national bird, the peacock. The display also showcased the State Government’s ambitious schemes, while spiritually evocative formations of the Sudarshana Chakra and Lord Shiva performing the cosmic Tandava dance thrilled the audience. Reflecting Mysuru’s rich historical legacy and religious traditions, the formations of Nandi, the sacred bull, the magnificent golden howdah that remains the centrepiece of the world-famous Jamboo Savari, and Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of the region, added a special glow to the show. The seamless combination of heritage, devotion and technological brilliance turned the night sky into a living tribute to Mysuru’s cultural identity.

The cultural programme held before the drone show entertained the audience with a musical feast. Popular singers Indu Nagaraj, Sriharsha, Vyasraj, Divya Ramachandra and Aishwarya Rangarajan enthralled the gathering with their melodious voices and a selection of songs. Earlier, District Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah inaugurated the drone show. MLA Tanveer Sait, MLA and CESC Chairman Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, actor Anusha Rai, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, CESC Managing Director M.S. Archana, Dasara Illumination Sub-Committee (non-official) Chairman Sosale Lingayya, Vice-Chairmen Gunasekhar, Mohsin Khan and Shahin Shah Ahmed, K.S. Ravi and several other dignitaries were present.