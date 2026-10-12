20-25 Congress MLAs, including ministers, may join BJP: Vijayendra

CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday claimed that 20-25 Congress legislators, including ministers, could join the BJP if Assembly elections were announced. Speaking to reporters at the BJP office in Malleshwaram, Vijayendra said his party did not need to entice Congress ministers, but claimed that political circumstances were favourable for defections. “Even if elections are announced tomorrow, an atmosphere has emerged for 20-25 Congress MLAs, including ministers, to join the BJP,” he said. Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government had forgotten development, pursued a divisive policy and neglected North Karnataka. He claimed that the ruling party had lost public confidence and asserted that the BJP’s return to power could not be prevented. Sting row Describing the alleged sting operations as “political adultery”, Vijayendra said the identities of those involved would eventually be revealed. He alleged that the operations were linked to attempts by some leaders to secure ministerial positions or become Chief Minister. Reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks that those behind the sting operation should be identified, Vijayendra said several leaders, including ministers and former chief ministers, were commenting on the controversy. He maintained that the facts should come out. The BJP leader accused the government of diverting attention from drought relief by discussing the sting operation. He alleged that promised assistance of Rs 2,500 had not been distributed and criticised the government’s handling of the drought situation. Rahul Gandhi targeted Commenting on the Congress protest in New Delhi, Vijayendra accused Rahul Gandhi of staging a drama over seeking a meeting with the Chief Justice of India. He challenged the Congress to win public support and return to power at the Centre.

Defection Claim

• Defection claim: 20-25 Congress MLAs • Who could switch: Legislators, including ministers • Main allegation: Government neglecting development • Sting controversy: Vijayendra alleges power-seeking motives • Drought relief: BJP questions distribution of promised assistance

Vijayendra’s allegations

Vijayendra claimed that several Congress legislators could join the BJP if elections were announced. He accused the State government of neglecting development, particularly in North Karnataka, and alleged that the sting operation controversy was distracting attention from drought relief. He also criticised Rahul Gandhi over the Congress protest in New Delhi. These remarks represent the BJP leader’s political claims; no confirmation of the alleged defections was provided.