2 PSI posts vacant, 10 constable posts unfilled, residents raise concerns over law and order

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI The shortage of police personnel at Kalagi Police Station, the headquarters of Kalagi taluk in district, has raised concerns over the effective maintenance of law and order in the rural areas under its jurisdiction. Police Sub-Inspector BK Thimmaiah was transferred to Yadrami Police Station around one-and-a-half months ago. However, a permanent officer has not yet been appointed to fill the vacancy, leaving the station dependent on officers holding additional charge. The station has jurisdiction over 25 villages and 18 tandas. According to the sanctioned strength, it is supposed to have two Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), five Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 15 Head Constables and 24 police constables. However, the Crime PSI post has remained vacant for two years and two months following the transfer of former Crime PSI Amoj Kamble to another location. During this period, the PSI already serving at the station had been handling the responsibilities of both posts. The situation worsened when the remaining PSI was transferred on September 5. Since then, both PSI positions have remained without permanent incumbents, while around 10 constable posts are also reportedly vacant. Although a Circle Police Inspector (CPI) is posted at Kalagi, the absence of permanent officers in both PSI positions has forced the department to make temporary arrangements. Two PSIs from Madabool Police Station, Siddaling and Gautam Guttedar, had previously taken turns holding additional charge for specified periods. At present, PSI Shreeshailla Ambati of the Women's Police Station is holding additional charge. The continued vacancies have raised questions about the police department's staffing arrangements at a taluk headquarters responsible for maintaining law and order across several villages and tandas. Residents fear that depending on officers from other stations to manage responsibilities on an additional-charge basis could affect the timely handling of complaints, crime investigations and policing in rural areas.

People are now looking to the police department to fill the vacant posts and strengthen the station's functioning.