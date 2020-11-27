STATESTOP NEWS

Newly built mega museum to be open to public on Sunday by CM BSY

IBC Office November 27, 2020
CHITRADURGA

A mega museum built recently by the Murugharajendra Mutt in Chitradurga under the title “Murughashree Archeological Museum” is going to open on Sunday for the benefit of public by the chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa. Very rare ancient historical, archeological objects along with the domestic objects including chairs used by the different kings, palegaras, with the war tools like daggers, guns, arches, besides metallic vessels of  of silver, branz, copper and panchaloha, etc. Very rare specimens of palm leaves of historical records with vachanas and other sanskrit slokas are also displayed. Using the lock down period of Covid pandemic, pontiff Sri Shivamurthy Murugharajendra Swamiji along with his devotees including curator Shankar S.Athani, art conservator Sharanappa  M.Barangi, the museum was made to open on Sunday and thus, it is going to be a important tourist spot in Chitradurga.

IBC Office

