New Year looks promising, working on sets make me happy: Puneeth Rajkumar

For Puneeth Rajkumar, last year’s lockdown meant an unexpected but meaningful opportunity to revisit his father, the late Dr Rajkumar’s classics. “It was a period of reconnecting with all of my favourite films of appaji…such joy in watching those movies and getting fresh perspectives. It was the biggest highlight of being at home, besides, of course, spending so much time with Ashwini and the kids,” shares Puneeth.

And while he cherished his moments with family, Puneeth confesses that he’s stoked to be back on the sets. “Three months ago, when the situation started limping back to normal, I embarked on work. Things have begun gaining steam now on my work front, so 2021 looks promising. I’m back doing what makes me truly happy. As actors, and I’m sure it’s the same with technicians even, your mind is constantly working on what new to do next. I had so many new ideas that I wanted to put in place last year, but it was not to be owing to the circumstances. I want to see all of those concepts coming to fruition in 2021,” he shares.

Currently the actor is excited about the upcoming James, which has been billed as a full-on action entertainer. “I will be teaming with Santosh Ananddram again, details of which are being worked out. There are three more projects under discussion,” says Puneeth.

And when he’s not acting, Puneeth loves to brainstorm with his team and back upcoming talent and provide them a bigger platform to showcase their work. “The idea is to constantly experiment with innovative genres. Sometimes we make mistakes, but that’s how we learn and up the game,” he observes.

And while he concedes that OTT has been a game changer, the actor points out that it can’t be the only medium to view cinema. “These are challenging times. But movies are best experienced on celluloid. With precautionary measures in place, I hope people feel secure to return to cinema halls once more,” says Puneeth.