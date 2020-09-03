ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

New teaser of ‘No Time To Die’ is out

IBC Office September 3, 2020
Daniel Craig returns as the dapper British spy James Bond one last time in ‘No Time To Die’, the 25th film in the 007 franchise. The film got delayed, owing to the pandemic. However, as the world gears to open up, 007 fans have a reason to cheer up as we get a sneak peek into the life of the world’s favourite secret agent, James Bond.

The official Twitter handle of the film has released a sneak peek of the upcoming trailer showcasing the high voltage stuns, car chases and explosions and of course the grandeur of Bond.

On Wednesday, a new poster of the film featuring Daniel was dropped over the internet. The new trailer of the film will be out on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the film stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch.

As of now, the film is scheduled for a November 2020 release.

