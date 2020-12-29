New statue of Dr. Vishnuvardhan to be constructed at the same spot, actor Aniruddh lays the foundation stone

The news of Dr. Vishnvardhan’s statue being vandalized has stirred-up many reactions from all over. With many fans and fan associations expressing their feelings through protests and complaints, the Kannada Film Industry too has stepped in to demand justice for the unwarranted act.

As of yesterday, the officials had decided to move the statue to a new location so as to avoid further disagreements. Considering that the Balagangadharnatha Swami circle on Magadi Road has been a place of contention for a quite a while, it seemed wise that the statue was going to be erected in a different place and many people, including the fans, were in agreement with the new decision.

However, as per the latest developments, the fans have decided to construct the new bust at the same location and have even begun their preparations with respect to the new plans. According to the reports, the new spot chosen is only at a distance of 50 metres from the old one and a similar sized statue will be erected there at the earliest. Actor and Dr. Vishnuvardhan‘s son-in-law Aniruddh was invited yesterday (27-December-2020) to lay the foundation stone at the new spot and a few rituals were conducted in that regard. The new statue is being planned to be inaugarated on the 30th of December, 2020.

Having sought the consent of the Adichunchunagiri Math Swami ji, fans then requested permission from the authorities who willingly accepted and even extended support to the construction of the new statue. On the other hand, many people have consistently demanded for the apprehension of the culprits. While the officials and the police are on the look-out for the miscreants, it is perhaps step forward that the matter is getting resolved without much fuss.