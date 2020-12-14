ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

New song to be out from upcoming Window Seat: Sheetal Shetty

IBC News Bureau December 14, 2020
Window Seat has been making all the right noises in recent days. Directed by anchor turned filmmaker Sheetal Shetty, the movie stars Nirup Bhandari, Sanjana Anand and Amrutha Iyengar in the lead. In fact, when the teaser of the film released, people were in for a surprise as by the looks of it, romance was written large on the poster but as the teaser goes forward, crime and passion make way into it. Once again curiosity gripped the audience when the team released the first song Ati Chendada, which was unique in many ways with the highlight being that water colour paintings conveyed the emotions of the number. Ati Chendada met with so much appreciation that the team has now decided to back it up with the release of another song. And Sheetal had hinted that the second song will be out soon. She has also shared that the song which is titled Khaali Aakasha is a big favourite with her team and that she is looking forward to the response from all. The music for the same has been composed by Arjun Janya, the music director of the film. Window Seat has been produced by Jack Manju.

IBC News Bureau

