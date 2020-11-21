New Mega dairy plant in 100 acres in Belagavi

Belagavi

In the inaugural address at the 67th All India Co-operative Week convention Karnataka Cooperative Minister S T Somashekar announced that a mega dairy will come up in 100 acres of land at Belagavi. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) had organised the event.

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chairman BalachandraJarkiholi has appealed to farmers, especially those in the northern districts, to switch to dairy farming and animal husbandry from crops such as sugarcane to earn better profits.

KMF had charted plans to double its turnover to ₹ 25,000 crore from ₹ 15,000 crore in five years.

KMF started with a total procurement of 9,000 litres of milk per day, 40 years ago. Now, we are procuring around 89 lakh litres per day. But we hope to double the procurement amount in five years, added BalachandraJarkiholi.

Nandini Ice cream was also launched on the occasion.