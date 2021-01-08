stateSTATESTOP NEWS

Never consumed beef or buffalo meat, clarifies former CM Siddaramaiah

IBC Office January 8, 2021
0 196 Less than a minute

Bengaluru

Former CM Siddaramaiah has said that he has never consumed beef or buffalo meat, while making it clear that he is against any kind of ban on the food culture of the people.

Speaking at an event in Kadur and later through a series of tweets, he stated that he is trying to expose the BJP’s fake concern towards cows.

” I have neither eaten beef nor will i ever eat beef in future, but I will always fight for the cause of the fundamental rights of the people,” he said

“I said if I want to eat beef, I will eat it, Who is BJP to stop me? But BJP and JDS are creating a controversy out of it,” he said.

On Hanuma Jayanti day controversy, he stated that his question was natural whether any one knows the date of birth of Hanuma.

“As I am from a village, my language is rough. People are mistaking it,” he lamented.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

January 9, 2021
28

New Year looks promising, working on sets make me happy: Puneeth Rajkumar

January 9, 2021
24

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor head for final schedule of ‘Bhoot Police’

January 9, 2021
35

Nabha Natesh happy on positive response to ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ in theatres

January 9, 2021
36

Krishna, Milana to have a special mantap in the middle of a pool

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker