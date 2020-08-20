stateSTATESTOP NEWS

Never asked for change B.A.Basavaraj: Renukacharya

IBC Office August 20, 2020
0 36 Less than a minute

DAVANAGERE: Honnali MLA M.P,Renukacharya who is also the chief political secretary to CM B.S.Yediyurappa has clarified on Thursday in Honnali town that none of the BJP legislators of Davangere district have not sought change over the district in charge minister by removing Urban development minister B.A.Basavaraj, as it was pointed out by Kaginele Kanaka Guru peetha pontiff Punaynandapuri swamiji. But, we have demanded the CM to allocate at least one minister portfolio to any of the five BJP legislators of Davanagere district, he clarified before the media persons. ‘We are fortunate to have persons like B.A.Basavaraj as the district in charge minister for Davanagere has he has been doing good works and no controversy on him’, Renukacharya said. It can be recalled that Kaginele Kanaka Guru peetha pontiff had released a video recently expressing his dis-satisfaction over such alleged change of district in charge by removing B.A.Basavaraj and even warned the district BJP legislators in this connection.

