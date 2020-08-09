Netravati river crosses danger mark, areas of Bantwal submerged

Bantwal: Due to heavy and incessant rains that are lashing the Western Ghats, the water level in Netravati has risen beyond the danger level and many areas of the taluk are submerged in water.

The danger mark in the Netravati river in the taluk is 8.5 meter. As of 7 am on Saturday, , the water level had reached nine meters. Due to this, many areas under Bantwal and Panemangaluru Hobali were flooded. Water has entered houses and shops.

The water level reached 9.3 meters by Saturday afternoon. On the morning of Thursday, the level of water in the river was 7.6 meter and on Friday morning it was 7.7 meters. However, after that the level shot up rapidly.

Shamboor dam is already filled to the brim and the excess water is being let out through 14 gates. Water level in Thumbay dam has reached 7.8 meter. All the 30 gates of the dam are kept open for the excess water to flow out.

Many areas adjacent to the banks of river Netravati in the taluk, including Goodinabali, Bantwal Road, Baddakatte, Ajila Mogaru, Aaladka Padpu and Bogodi are submerged in water. Roads have submerged at Aladka mini bridge, Bantwal Bastipadpu road and Goodinabali Bantwal road. Vehicular traffic is prohibited on these roads.

Many families are shifted to safer places. Though the taluk administration had opened relief centers, none of the families showed interest in residing in these centers and have gone to their relatives’ houses. Taluk administration officers have informed that no loss of life of human being or cattle is reported so far.

Water has flooded Netravati river bank areas of Panemangaluru, Nandavara, Bantwal Kelagina Pete, Talapadi, Ponnodi, Thumbe, Valavooru, Pudu, Navooru and Ajilamogaru. Historically famous Ajilamogaru Juma Masjid is flooded with water. Water has entered the auditorium which is at the front portion of the masjid. Crop damage is reported from some parts of the taluk as the water has entered the farms.

Many areas of the taluk have suffered extensive damage due to heavy rains accompanied by strong breeze. Compound wall of Anganawadi center of Siddakatte church at Kukkipadi village has collapsed. In addition, the tiled roof also is damaged.

Traffic was interrupted for some time as a tree fell across the highway at Hanchikatte near Manihaolla on B C Road-Dharmasthala road.

Red alert issued in five districts

As there is possibility of heavy rains accompanied by thunder, red alert has been declared in the Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagalur and Kodagu districts on Sunday. Rain was moderate in Malnad region on Saturday. However, there is a possibility that it may increase on Sunday.

Rain is continuing its fury in Dakshina Kannada district and Sagar, Hosanagara and Theerthahalli of Shivamogga district. Copious amount of rain has been pounding the plateau region of Western Ghats. As heavy rains are lashing the coastal region low lying areas of Udupi, areas like Byndoor, Kundapur and Brahmavar are submerged in water. There is a possibility that the rain will continue to pound the coastal region on Sunday and Monday.

The areas of Krishna river basin are flooded as Maharashtra is also receiving heavy rains. However, the rains have reduced to certain extent in the districts of Hassan, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga and Kodagu. However, according to the meteorological department, the amount of rain will increase from August 10 to 12.

Eight people have lost their lives due to rains in the state of Karnataka. The search operation of the family of priest of Talakaveri temple was carried out on Saturday. Mortal remains of priest Narayana Acharya’s brother was found. Charmady Ghat which connects Dakshina Kannada via Moodigere is closed due to landslide.

Red alert has been declared in Dakshina Kannada district as Netravati and Kumaradhara rivers are flowing above the danger level. Many areas of Beltangady, Bantwal and outskirts of Mangaluru are flooded.