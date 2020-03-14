INDIATOP NEWS

Netizens should use social media responsibly: DIG Baijal

IBC News Bureau March 14, 2020
0 91 Less than a minute

Mumbai

Netizens should use social media carefully and with responsibility given the pandemic caused by coronavirus world over, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell said here on Saturday.

Harish Baijal, DIG, Cyber Security Maharashtra Police, also said the cell was closely monitoring the content being shared on the social media. He said the cell has been asking agencies concerned to take down objectionable content, if found any,from social media.
“Considering the pandemic world over (caused by coronavirus), I urge the net users to use social media with responsibility,” Baijal told reporters outside Vidhan Bhavan. Noting that several people have shared random messages like garlic or onion can help combat coronavirus, Baijal said people should consult only doctors or experts on the dos and dont’s. He also urged people to refer to information disseminated by the Union Health Ministry’s official website. The official also said that offence can be registered under the IT Act or IPC against those who share objectionable content.

