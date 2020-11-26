SPORTSTOP NEWS

Nepal skipper Gyanendra Malla among three cricketers to test positive for coronavirus

IBC News Bureau November 26, 2020
Kathmandu

Nepal skipper Gyanendra Malla, along with batsman Rohit Paudel and vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee have all tested positive for coronavirus. The positive results were announced by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CNA) ahead of the start of a national team training camp in Kathmandu.

“Covid-19 Test prior to the national cricket team’s close camp starting November 26, 2020. Following Players and staff have been tested positive- Gyanendra Malla, Vice-Captain – Dipendra Singh Airee, Player – Rohit Kumar Poudel,” CNA tweeted. The Nepal skipper is asymptomatic and has quarantined himself for the next few days.

“No symptoms have been experienced so far and I am absolutely fit,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Malla as saying. “However, to control further transmission and for my self-recovery, I have self-quarantined until next few days,” he added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nepal has not played any ODIs since February after hosting Cricket World Cup ODI League Two tri-series ODIs against Oman and the USA.

IBC News Bureau

