Nepal express concern over recent development in Middle East

Kathmandu

Nepal on Thursday expressed concern over recent development in the middle eastern region which hosts about a million of its citizens.

Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has released a statement expressing concern over the recent development in the West Asia after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in an US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport.

Killing of the Iranian General on Friday in the drone strike last week in Iraq escalated tensions between Iran and the United States.

Iran had launched strikes against Iraqi bases where US troops are stationed on Wednesday. Kathmandu has asked parties in the region to exercise restraints from taking measures and actions that contribute to the further escalation of tensions.

“The Government of Nepal is following with serious concern the recent developments in the West Asian region. The region hosts a large number of Nepali migrant workers and therefore security and safety of our people in the region become a matter of utmost priority for Nepal,” the release from Foreign Ministry states.

“We call upon all sides to exercise restraints from taking measures and actions that contribute to the escalation of tension and endanger peace and stability in the region. It has been a principled position of Nepal that all disputes and differences must be resolved through peaceful means,” the release further adds.

The MoFA on Thursday also held a separate meeting with stakeholders and officials from various concerning ministry and discussed measures to be adopted if the condition worsens.

It has decided to form an Inbound Coordination Committee to watch on the condition there and take actions as needed for the security of the Nepali migrant workers.