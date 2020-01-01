Nehha Pendse to tie knot on Jan 5 with Beau Shardul Baya

Nehha Pendse, who is popular for her television stints in Hasratein, Bigg Boss 12, and films such as Daag: The Fire, Devdas, and Natsamrat, is all set to get married! The actress will be tying the knot with beau Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5, 2020, in Mumbai in a Maharashtrian wedding.

Nehha confirmed the news saying, “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there.”

A report suggests that the Sangeet ceremony will take place on January 3, while the Mehendi and engagement will happen the next day. The actress and her family performed a grahmukh pooja on Monday. Nehha told the publication, “Though Shardul is a Rajput from Rajasthan, his family moved to Pune long ago. Today, he is as much a Maharashtrian as me. So, we are going to have a Maharashtrian wedding.”

Talking about how both she and Shardul were serious about settling down, Nehha further said, “Both of us had burnt our fingers in love once and didn’t want to get into that space again. Also, we were serious about the institution of marriage. In fact, we hardly had mushy, romantic talks initially, we would instead have intelligent conversations. And that drew me closer to him. There is never a moment of boredom with Shardul. He is exactly what I wanted in my man. I guess this (marriage) was meant to happen.”

Apparently, the couple won’t be going for a honeymoon soon after the wedding on January 5. Nehha says that they will get busy with work for a while, and leave for a Japan holiday in April.