Neha Sharma to play lead in International remake

Neha Sharma is well known face for the Telugu people as she made her debut in Tollywood with Chirutha in which she shared the screen space with Mega Power Star Ram Charan under the direction of PuriJagannadh. Now according to the latest update, Neha Sharma will play the lead role in streamer ZEE5’s upcoming Hindi remake of the Hungarian black comedy Liza, The Fox-Fairy. The movie titled Aafat-e-Ishq, will be helmed by IndrajitNattoji and bankolled by Zee Studios.

Neha Sharma herself has confirmed that she is going to be a part of a big project a remake of Hungarian film that would be produced by Zee Studios and premieres on Zee5 App. Chirutha Girl said, “Aafat-e-Ishq will be a fresh dark comedy with a hint of the supernatural to it which will act as a catalyst throughout the film.”

The actress also said that she loved the Hungarian version and she had tried to take influence from it. Neha concluded it by saying that she is looking at making it in her own way. The movie has all the elements of fun, lust, love, horror which make it an intrigue upcoming watch to look out for.

Apart from Neha Sharma, the film will also have Ila Arun, Namit Das, Gautam Rode and Pravessh Rana in the crucial role.