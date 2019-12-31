Neha Dhupia on sexism in South Indian film industry

Success hasn’t come easy for Neha Dhupia. The actress, who has spent a decade in the film industry, has gone through her own share of ups and downs. It wasn’t a smooth ride for Neha but a bumpy one. The Tumhari Sulu actress started out in the film industry as a child artiste. She made her acting debut with a Malayalam movie in 1994 and has been entertaining everyone ever since. Time and again, Neha has shared about the horrific experiences that she faced down South. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Neha Dhupia pointed out that she used to sexism in the South Indian film industry.

Going down the memory lane, the 39-year-old revealed how a hero (on her film’s set) used to get food first whereas she would be hungry. Recalling the same incident, Neha said, “Long time back, when I was doing a South film, they always insisted in feeding the Hero first and I would be hungry but they would say he is in the shot so he will pick up the plate first…such bizarre things would happen.” However, Neha didn’t bother about it and simply laughed it off. And the good part is, an incident like hers, does not take place nowadays.

On being asked about facing post-pregnancy bodyweight issues, Neha added, “I did not have insecurity when I was pregnant. I started facing body image issues was after I gave birth. I am not saying that people need to lose weight, being perfect is everyone’s own version. But, what happens mentally is that everything acts up together.” The actress also mentioned that she was heavily trolled for her size after a female journalist had written a piece on her weight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Dhupia is doing fantastic as a radio show host. Her show #NoFilterNeha is famous among celebrities and the who’s who of the tinsel town have already made their presence felt on Neha’s show.