Neera stall at Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: Neera, a popular drinks of the coastal Karnataka region has now made its way into Vidhana Soudha and has instantly become the favourite of the politicians.

HOPCOMS, a subsidiary of the state horticulture department opened its Neera shop inside the Vidhana Soudha. On day one, Neera stole away the hearts of the politicians.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, industries minister Jagadish Shettar, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar among others enjoyed a glass of Neera from the shop.

Later, they wished that the Neera business helps the coconut growers to improve their financial condition.

In coastal Karnataka, Neera is still branded as an alcoholic product, but experts point out that it is a false assumption as Neera has several medicinal qualities.

What needs to be noted here is that Neera transforms into toddy with 4% alcohol only when it is fermented.

Also called palm nectar, Neera is a sap extracted from the inflorescence of various species of toddy palms/ coconut and used as a drink.

It is extracted before sunrise and the drink is susceptible to natural fermentation at ambient temperature within a few hours of extraction.