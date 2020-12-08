BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Need to work together to ensure timely rollout of 5G: Modi

IBC News Bureau December 8, 2020
New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that all stakeholders in the telecom sector along with the government will have to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of the fifth generation technology.

Addressing the India Mobile Congress (IMC), Modi urged the industry for working together to make India a global hub for telecom equipment, design development and manufacturing.

“Let us work together to make India a global hub for telecom equipment, design, development and manufacturing,” he said.

PM Modi said that it is because of mobile technology that benefits worth billions of dollars were available to millions of Indians. He added that it is because of mobile technology that the government was able to help the poor and vulnerable “quickly” during the pandemic.

“It is because of mobile technology that we are seeing billions of cashless transactions which boost formalization and transparency. It is because of mobile technology that we will enable smooth contactless interface on toll booths,” the Prime Minister told the industry participants.

Commending the telecom and technology players amid the pandemic and the lockdown, Modi said that it was because of the efforts of the industry and its innovations that the world was functional even during the pandemic, including connectivity, education and business and other operations.

