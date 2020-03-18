Need to screen travelers at airports, railways and KSRTC depots: UT Khader

Mangaluru

As the fear of coronavirus (covid-19) has gripped the people, there is a need to screen passengers at the airports, said Mangaluru MLA U T Khader on Wednesday.

Speaking to the reporters, Khader said, “Apart from health checks at international airports, such screenings should be conducted at domestic airports, KSRTC bus stands and railway stations also. The district administration has already taken some precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for which people’s cooperation is very necessary. People should voluntarily undergo treatment for fever and cough after consulting the health department.“

Informing about the need to screen people at the Talapady border, Khader said, “As a few patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, health checks should be conducted at the Talapady border and railway station. Anyone with a fever wanting to enter the Dakshina Kannada district from Kerala must not be allowed to do so. They should undergo treatment at their home district itself. Strict measures should be taken to ensure that no one in the district gets infected.” he said.

Khader also urged the mall owners in the district to give a concession on rent to the occupants. “As shop keepers have had no business in the last few days, a relaxation on rent should be given to them,” he said and asked the government to take strict action against those who sell masks at inflated prices.