Need to make our Education system more relevant to our times: Muraleedharan

Mangaluru

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan emphasized that there was need to make education system relevant to our times by re-inventing it in line with our ancient knowledge and our present challenges.

Delivering the 38th Convocation address of the Mangaluru University here last evening, he said that by combining the wisdom of ancient times with the challenges of modern times, will result in a more ethical and happier world.’’

‘’The New Education Policy 2019, which is in its draft stages now, provides for multiple exit and entry options for students, starting with the secondary education stage and going all the way up to undergraduate and postgraduate education and research,’’ he said

The Minister said that it was high time youth discover the fact that how fortunate they really are. He appealed to the youth to reaching out to the people in distress.

‘Realtor and entrepreneur K C Naik was conferred the honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his contributions to the Society.

Doctor of Literature (Sociology) was awarded to C N Shankar Rao and Sripathi Tantri. As many as 105 researchers received their doctorate degrees (Arts- 23, Science- adi s63, Commerce- 8, and Education – 11).

Mangalore University (MU) Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya, Registrar Prof A M Khan, Registrar (Evaluation) V Ravindrachary, memebrs of academic council, Syndicate and even the recepient of honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) K C Naik were clad in Khadi-silk.

Earlier, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muralieedharan inaugurated ‘Shaheed sthal’ or war memorial at Mangala auditorium grounds.