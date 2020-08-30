Need not be scared, let them speak: Shivanna

Drug mafia in the Kannada film industry has been the subject of considerable debate for the past three days. The Narcotics Control Bureau has alleged that the drug mafia is operating in Bangalore and Sandalwood. Director Indrajit Lankesh has also stated that there is such a network in the film industry. Actor Shivarajkumar has now made a statement about these developments. ‘If you know this, tell me bravely,’ he said.

Speaking to the media, Shivanna said, “When there is good, there is evil. But, what we choose is important. They are meant to be cautious. Fun tells me that. But, that fun should not increase. We should always be a model for someone else. The officers attacked and gave all the information. They have got the information and have told it.

‘Drugs mafia was always there. That’s what’s going on. Such is the chainlink. We must break the chain. When it breaks, the truth must come out. When it comes all right. All the artists and technicians who worked with me were good. I have never seen anyone doing this in the Nam Industry. However, this information is not a lie. If anyone knows the information, it should be said. Tell Who Should Be Afraid? Shivanna questioned the man.

“There is a department for everything. They investigate. The Leader can’t even keep everyone’s house in check. I’m not going to tell anyone. That should come to their mind. I love my life. This is a gift to live. We have to maintain it. Not to ruin the precious life we ​​have. Leadership is nothing but talk,” Shivarajkumar said.