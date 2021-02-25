BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Need coordinated action between centre, states on tax reduction in fuel prices: RBI Governor

IBC News Bureau February 25, 2021
0 72 Less than a minute

Mumbai

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said there is a need for coordinated action between the centre and state governments to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel prices.

“There is a need for coordinated action between the centre and states because there are inherent taxes levied by both,” the Governor said adding that calibrated reduction of taxes was important.

He was speaking at an event organised by Bombay Chamber of Commerce.

He, however, said both the centre and the state governments have their revenue pressures and they are required to spend high sums of money to enable the country and the people to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic stress.

“So the revenue requirement and the compulsion of the governments are fully understood. But having said that, the impact on inflation also is something which comes in from of the fact that petrol and diesel prices do have an impact on the cost of manufacturing, production,” the governor said.

On the central bank’s digital currency, Das said a lot of work is going on internally in the RBI and some broad guidelines and approach papers will be released on it soon.

The governor said RBI has certain concerns on cryptocurrencies and it has already been communicated to the government.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

February 25, 2021
120

Poll dates for Bengal, Assam, TN, Kerala and Puducherry likely in March first week

February 25, 2021
64

Uttarakhand: ITBP, SDRF remove obstacles from artificial lake in Chamoli

February 25, 2021
63

When smart cities will be built, rivers cleaned, Akhilesh Yadav asks BJP

February 25, 2021
87

Parliament, Assemblies worked together amid COVID, contributed to govt’s efforts: Om Birla

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker