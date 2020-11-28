NDTV’s Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy barred from securities market for 2 years

New Delhi

Markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has found Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, the co-founders of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) guilty of insider trading. Along with barring them from the securities market, the regulator has directed them to disgorge the amount wrongfully gained — over Rs 16.97 crore — along with 6% interest per annum from April 17, 2008.

The capital market regulator had received certain complaints from NDTV alleging that one Sanjay Dutt and certain other entities, including Quantum Securities Private Limited and SAL Real Estates Private Limited were involved in dealing in securities of NDTV in violation of provisions of prohibition of insider trading regulations during the period September 2006 to June 2008.

While the investigation conducted into the matter, inter alia, revealed that Dutt and his associated entities had indulged in insider trading in the scrip of NDTV at the same time, it also concurrently detected that the co-founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have carried out insider trading in the scrip of NDTV during the period under probe.

Among the several instances of violation, the Roys were accused of trading on December 26, 2007 by buying in NDTV shares during the UPSI (unpublished price sensitive information) period — despite being insiders — as the board decided to evaluate options for its reorganisation including splitting into news related businesses and investments in ‘Beyond News’ businesses which are currently held through its subsidiary, NDTV Networks Plc.