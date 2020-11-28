NDTV’s Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy barred from securities market for 2 years

From Pg 1

Referring to the price sensitive information, the SEBI order said: “The PSI-6 had come into existence on September 07, 2007 and it was published post trading hours on April 16, 2008. Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, being insiders, had traded on December 26, 2007 by buying in NDTV shares during the UPSI period relevant to PSI-6.” The decision was made public in April 2008. “The noticees herein, i.e., Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy shall be restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of 2 years,” said the order. The Roys were earlier barred from the capital markets in 2019 for a period of 2 years. In another order, SEBI has barred former group CEO Vikramaditya Chandra and others from trading in the securities market. Chandra has been directed to disgorge the amount of wrongful gain of Rs 66.73 lakh along with interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from April 17, 2008 till the date of actual payment of disgorgement amount along with interest, within 45 days from the date of coming into force of the order.