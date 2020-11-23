INDIATOP NEWS

NDA has rolled out many projects waiting in queue for years: PM

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a multi-storeyed residential complex for Members of Parliament, the complex has been built after demolishing eight bungalows, which will now be replaced by 76 flats.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said: “The problem which has persisted for years should not be overlooked but solution should be found, not only residential complex of MPs, many projects which were stuck for years have been completed.”

“Many projects started in this government has been completed in due time, Ambedkar National Center which was discussed during Ataljis time have been built during this government,” he gave examples.

The PM said that building of the Central Information Commissioner has also been built, the police memorial was also built in recognition of the police personnel who laid their lives.

The Prime Minister said the concepts of green building like solar plant, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment were used while constructing the multi-storeyed flats for the MPs.

“Accommodation for the Members of Parliament has been a long standing problem but it is now solved. Decades of old problems don’t end by avoiding them, but by finding solutions,” the PM added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present during the inaugural ceremony that took place virtually.

