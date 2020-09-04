NCB raids Rhea Chakraborty house

A five member Narcotics Control Bureau -NCB team raided Bollywood actress and the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput – Rhea Chakraborty’s house on Friday morning.

NCB team also including a female officer, arrived at Rhea Chakraborty’ residence at 6:30 am on Friday morning. Sources added that the Narcotics Control Bureau is also conducting a parallel raid at Samuel Miranda’s house, a close aide of MS Dhoni fame Sushant Singh Rajput. The officials too came to know that Rhea Chakroborty’ brother Showik was in touch with several drug peddlers and the officials arrested five drug dealers in relation to this case.

The chats between Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik surfaced online in which they discussed about marijuana. Samuel Miranda was in touch with these drug dealers.

The role of Rhea Chakraborty’, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda came under the scanner of the agency after their purported chats with a few drug peddlers came out. Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda are expected to be summoned for questioning soon.

The raid comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau -NCB on Thursday apprehended Kaizan Ibrahim, who is suspected to be a drug trafficker.

Narcotics Control Bureau NCB is focusing on the ‘criminal conspiracy’ angle in the case.