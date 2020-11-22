NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh for possession of cannabis

Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered.

Both Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh has been arrested and examination of Limbachiya is underway, NCB said in a release.

NCB had earlier raided a place in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 grams) and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs, NCB raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh.

Earlier today, NCB had detained comedian Bharti Singh and her husband for questioning in connection with a drug case after a raid was conducted at their residence in Mumbai here.

This comes as the probe, which began from the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, continues to expand to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities.

Notably, a raid was also conducted at the residence of actor Arjun Rampal, after which he and his girlfriend were summoned by the NCB for questioning in the matter.