Nayanthara posts pictures with Vignesh, amid break-up rumours

Nayanthara recently attended an award ceremony without beau Vignesh Shivan, and he was also missing from her New Year celebration pictures. Fans started speculating that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s romance had ended and the couple had parted ways. However, putting an end to the entire break-up rumours director Vignesh Shivan recently shared a selfie with Nayanthara on his Instagram account.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are adorably posing together, while the actress is snapped in a saree which she wore at the award ceremony. This click confirms that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are very much together and still in love.

Nayanthara has worked with director Vignesh Shivan in ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ and since then both have been in a relationship. Even though the couple hasn’t announced their love for each other, Nayanthara and Vignesh have been dropping hints of their relationship on social media with pictures from their various outings