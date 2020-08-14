‘Naveen, whose FB post fomented trouble, is Congress worker’ – Ashwath Narayan

Bengaluru: “The situation which was vitiated due to disturbances and rioting which took place at DJ Halli, KG Halli and Kaval Byrasandra in the city is completely under control now. The person who made a derogatory post in his Facebook account identified as Naveen happens to be a Congress worker,” said deputy chief minister (DCM), Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

Speaking to media persons who met him on Wednesday, the DCM asserted that Naveen is not a BJP worker as claimed by state Congress president, D K Shivakumar. Shivakumar suffers from lack of information, he added. He also felt that being the state unit president of a national party, it does not behoove of Shivakumar to make such allegations. He also exhibited a poster in which Shivakumar and Naveen are together.

“We are looking into the report that one of the accused, Muammil Pasha, was with the former minister, K J George, in a photo. The police are investigating from all the angles and we will take action irrespective of the identity of the person found guilty,” he stated. He said that on the basis of evidence pooled so far, the proposal to ban SDPI would be considered.

The DCM said that internal squabbles between the Congress and the SDPI is the cause for this incident and accused the leaders of making irrelevant statements to conceal this fact. He said that a look at the posts by Naveen confirms that he is a Congress activist. He also said that steps will be taken to recover losses from the miscreants who gave rise to these disturbances.