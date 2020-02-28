Naturo Launches Mango Blast

Naturo Food & Fruit Products – India’s largest Fruit Bar manufacturing company – has launched a delicious and nutritious fruit bar named Mango Blast. India’s first spicy raw mango bar made with over 75% fruit pulp, Mango Blast is made from real raw mangoes and natural spices and true to its name gives the consumer the authentic experience of raw mango coated in a tantalizing spice mix. Priced at INR 5 for a 10g bar, Mango Blast is available at supermarkets and grocery stores as well as online at www.naturo.in and several online marketplaces and retailers. The product is also available in convenient multipacks and jars for on-the-go snacking or at-home use, as well as in multiple formats such as 90g slabs and bite-sized chunks.

Keeping in line with the company’s promise to harness the power of real fruit and to inspire healthier living, the new launch packs in the satisfaction of an after meal sweet craving while providing nutrition derived from the goodness of real fruit. The product also contributes to the recommended daily fruit intake of 100g per day.

Speaking about the new offering, G Lakshminarayanan EVP at Naturo, says, “At Naturo we aim to provide the health benefits of real fruit as a delicious snacking option to our consumers. This new launch is in keeping with our brand philosophy and will bring joyful memories of sweet and tangy raw mango with a hint of spice. We are very excited about the potential of Mango Blast which will appeal to both our younger as well as older customer base.”

Mango Blast comes in a convenient size and in fun and quirky packaging with prominent visuals and eye-catching colours.

Apart from fruit bars, Naturo has a range of products like Fruitbits (candied fruit), Delight bars, Fruitnacks (pure dehydrated fruit slices), Lite bars (no added sugar fruit bars) and Jamee (Jam) in an assortment of real fruit varieties. Preserving the nutrients found in the real fruits used, the products play a vital role in providing essential vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre towards a healthier and more active lifestyle.

Mango Blast starts at Rs 5 and will be available in-store and online across the country on www.naturo.in