National Science day celebrated in BIET

Davanagere

Former Vice chancellor (VC) of Bengaluru University, Prof K.Siddappa has called on the engineering students to be strong in science subjects including mathematics as they are fundamentals to become successful technocrats. Inaugurating the National Science day-2020 at Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology (BIET), Davanagere on Friday, Prof Siddappa stressed the need of basic science subjects like physics, chemistry and mathematics in understanding and assimilating the engineering curriculum to become more successful engineers required by the society.

He further asked the budding engineers to take up research in basic science subjects and the over all development of the society and to find out the solutions to the prevailing burning issues. BIET principal Prof Nataraj M.C, narrated how the subject like chemistry is important in the chemical engineering, polymer engineering including water chemistry in the field of construction technology of civil engineering branch. He further warned the students not to neglect the science subjects at any cost. BIET treasurer A.S.Niranjan also stressed the importance of basic scientific research knowledge in the field of industries. BIET director Prof Y.Vrushabhendrappa presiding over the event has called on the students to spend their more time in practical classes and gain solutions to the problems of the society and industries for over all development of the nation. Over 800 first year BE students were present along with Prof K.S.Basavarajappa, Prof B.E.Basavarajappaq, Prof V.K.Geetha, heads of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) respectively besides faculties of PCM were present.