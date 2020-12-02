National Scholarship Exam – ANTHE 2020

Mangaluru

Aakash Educational Services, the national leader in test preparation services for aspiring doctors and IITians with more than 200+ centres across the country, has announced revised dates for the Eleventh edition of its flagship Annual Scholarship Exam, named as Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam, the examination will now be held over a period of 9 days starting from December 12 -20, 2020 across 24 states Union Territories in the country. Online examinations will be conducted between December 12-20, 2020 (every day) from 12:00 PM 08:30 PM. Students can take the exam anytime during this login window. The offline examinations will be held on December 20, 2020 in two shifts – 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM and 04:00 PM – 05:00 PM following the government guidelines by Mr. Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services. For more details www.aakash.ac.in