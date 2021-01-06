National leaders to decide on Cabinet expansion: CM BSY

Bengaluru

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday, said that the BJP high command will decide the Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

The CM’s statement is being seen as an indication that the much-awaited process might get delayed, while there have been speculations that the expansion or reshuffle will likely be this month.

Speaking to reporters, BSY said that the BJP’s central leadership will take a decision on the Cabinet expansion. “Whoever has to become (a minister) will become one,” he added. The statement comes a day after BJP MLC R Shankar met the CM and claimed that the Cabinet would be expanded in two to three days and that he would be getting a ministerial berth. These claims were rubbished by the CM’s political secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya, who stated that there were no discussions on a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Many BJP leaders, including those who switched over from the Congress and JD(S) parties, are hoping to become ministers during the upcoming expansion.

BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, on the other hand, stated after attending party meetings in Shivamogga, that the Cabinet is likely to be expanded soon and that the decision regarding the same is the CM’s prerogative.

The Karnataka Cabinet has 27 members at present and seven vacant berths.