National Horticulture Fair 2021 kick-starts

Despite of Covid pandemic, nearly 5400 people attended the first day of NHF-2021.Entry of the farmers and general public went smoothly after conducting covid pandemic protocol. Soon after the entry of the farmers, thermal screening of all entrants was done at the registration counter. Group of doctors and supporting staff have been deputed. IIHR has offered food at minimum rate, precaution has been taken at each counter to avoid rushs Due to Covid pandemic, this time both virtual and physical fair was organized. NHF-2021 registration committee has expected five thousand to six thousand registration for the first day.

For NHF -2021, 149 stalls have arranged horticultural crops, seeds, latest technologies related to horticultural crops. Out of 149 stalls, 15 stalls pertaining to nursery, 8 stalls belonging to IIHR and remaining related to high-tech stalls, even state government’s departments arranged the stalls. Due to Covid pandemic, IIHR arranged only horti-related stalls. IIHR stalls have attracted the public. This time IIHR has exhibited new varieties of crops especially five varieties of Chilly, Bottle guard and jackfruit seed powder chocolate.