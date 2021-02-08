ENTERTAINMENT

National Horticulture Fair 2021 kick-starts

IBC Office February 8, 2021
0 36 Less than a minute

Despite of Covid pandemic, nearly 5400 people attended the first day of NHF-2021.Entry of the farmers and general public went smoothly after conducting covid pandemic protocol. Soon after the entry of the farmers, thermal screening of all entrants was done at the registration counter. Group of doctors and supporting staff have been deputed. IIHR has offered food at minimum rate, precaution has been taken at each counter to avoid rushs Due to Covid pandemic, this time both virtual and physical fair was organized.  NHF-2021 registration committee has expected five thousand to six thousand registration for the first day.

For NHF -2021, 149 stalls have arranged horticultural crops, seeds, latest technologies related to horticultural crops. Out of 149 stalls, 15 stalls pertaining to nursery, 8 stalls belonging to IIHR and remaining related to high-tech stalls, even state government’s departments arranged the stalls. Due to Covid pandemic, IIHR arranged only horti-related stalls. IIHR stalls have attracted the public. This time IIHR has exhibited new varieties of crops especially five varieties of Chilly, Bottle guard and jackfruit seed powder chocolate.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

February 8, 2021
35

Neha Dhupia on her short film ‘Step Out’

February 8, 2021
41

Actor Suriya tests positive for COVID-19

February 8, 2021
45

Danish Sait’s one cut two cut gets Samyukta Hornad on board

February 8, 2021
57

Aditi Prabhudeva to be paired with Prajwal Devaraj

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker