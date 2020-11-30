National Educational Policy Implementation: Task force Submits Report

The task force Committee headed by former Chief Secretary S.V.Ranganath to implement National Educational Policy in Karnataka submitted its report to Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa here on Monday.

The Chief Minister suggested Dr. C.N.Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education minister and S.Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education to present the report in the next Cabinet meeting.

Prof. M.K.Sridhar, Member, Task force Committee and NEP formation Committee said that after 175 years the Union Government has formed its own education policy .The Karnataka Government has held an important role in the narration of the policy. He explained that the education policy aspires that the Government and the society has to give impetus to the education system.

Arun Shahpur, MLC and member, Task Force Committee, Vasudeva Athre, Prof.Anurag Behar and senior officers from Primary and Secondary Education and Higher Education Department were present.

Highlights of the recommendations of the Task Force:

School Education

KSSEC and SSSAs to ensure regulation and separate operations of schools. Reformation of DSERT. To attract grants under CSR for gender and disability funds. Establishment of Special Education zones across the State. Single platform to be created for all types of scholarships. Establish disability scholarship along with it.

Higher Education