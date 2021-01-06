CITIESTOP NEWS

Narrow escape for 100 after fire at battery-making factory

IBC News Bureau January 6, 2021
A fire at a battery-making factory in Harohalli Industrial Area on Kanakapura Main Road triggered panic on Tuesday evening.

No casualties have been reported, though the massive fire was visible from afar, and acrid smoke engulfed the area.

Police said that close to a hundred people were working at Shakthi Accumulators Private Limited in the KIADB industrial area when fire broke out around 5.30 pm. Noticing the smoke, the employees ran out of the factory and saved their lives.

When the accident was reported at 5.45 pm, fire and emergency services officials despatched seven fire tenders to the scene. At 7.40 pm, they learnt that the fire was massive and sent seven additional firefighting vehicles.

A senior officer from the Harohalli station said 70% of the fire had been put out by 8.30 pm and that the situation was under control. A timely response has prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, officials suspect an electrical short circuit.

