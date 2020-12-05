Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Tuck Jagadish in its final schedule

Shiva Nirvana’s Nani, Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Tuck Jagadish’s shoot is in its final schedule of shoot.

After lockdown in October, the film’s team had resumed shooting as about 75% of the shoot had to be completed. But since then, the shooting progressed at a brisk pace and they are now in their final schedule, read reports. The schedule is in progress in Hyderabad currently and shooting will soon be wrapped with prominent members of the cast. Tuck Jagadish will see music by Thaman S and Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Nasser, and other actors in key roles. The film is expected to hit screens in 2021.After wrapping up shooting for Tuck Jagadish, Nani will resume shooting for Rahul Sankrithyan’sShyam Singha Roy. The film will see him in a whole new look with Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty as his co-stars. This will be Rahul’s second film after Vijay Deverakonda and Priyanka Jawalkar starrer Taxiwaala. After that, he will also shoot for Vivek Athreya’s Ante Sundaraniki with Malayalam star Nazriya Nazim making her debut in Telugu.Nani often grabs headlines when he posts pictures or videos with his wife Anjana Yelavarthy and son Arjun, whom they lovingly call Junnu. Further details are awaited.