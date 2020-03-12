‘Namma Poweru’: Musical video released for Appu’s b’day

It is just four days to go for Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday. In the meantime, fans are preparing unique gifts for their demi-god Appu. Vedashree Narayan, Sandalwood’s upcoming singer has made a musical video ‘Namma Poweru’ as gift to Powerstar’s birthday. The song got released on D-beats YouTube channel on Thursday where it describes Puneeth Rajkumar’s simplicity and has a few clips of Appu’s dance and film career. Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday is on March 17th and fans are very much excited for his birthday. Hombale Films is releasing Yuvarathnaa dialogue teaser will be out on March 16th at 6.03 pm on Hombale Films Official YouTube channel, whereas James Racy Motion poster is releasing on March 17. Sources say that Puneeth is not celebrating his birthday this year due to the threat of coronavirus, and to keep his fans and citizens safe.